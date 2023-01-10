Gries Financial LLC Purchases 2,929 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

