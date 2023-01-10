Gries Financial LLC Sells 16,638 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

UGI Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

