Gries Financial LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $208.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $249.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

