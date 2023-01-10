Gries Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

