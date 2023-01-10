Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,554 shares.The stock last traded at $258.67 and had previously closed at $259.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.