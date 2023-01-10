Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:GOF opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.
In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $237,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
