Guggenheim Trims Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Target Price to $22.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. 11,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,331. The firm has a market cap of $313.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $19.95.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,761,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 556,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

