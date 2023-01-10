Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

GHLD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GHLD opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $660.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Guild has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $261.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.12 million. Analysts predict that Guild will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.