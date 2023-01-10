Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.53

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $78.63, with a volume of 94006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.
Gulfport Energy Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 5.51.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
