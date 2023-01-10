H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

