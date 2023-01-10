H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of HTHT opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
