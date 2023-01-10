Hall Private Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 5.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,937,000 after buying an additional 1,404,088 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.