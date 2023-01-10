Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is Clean Yield Group’s 9th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 2.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

