Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 526.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

