Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Nova makes up approximately 2.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 4.33% of Nova worth $105,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 184.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

NVMI opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $144.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.91 million during the quarter. Nova had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

