Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

