Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $3.83 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $193.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

