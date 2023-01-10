Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $441.31 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.15 and a 200-day moving average of $419.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

