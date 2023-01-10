Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 3,950 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

