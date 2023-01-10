Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 756,772 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.92% of AudioCodes worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Up 4.0 %

AUDC stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

AUDC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

AudioCodes Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.