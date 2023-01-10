Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROWL opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

