Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Hypoport Stock Performance

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €114.00 ($122.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hypoport has a one year low of €72.55 ($78.01) and a one year high of €516.00 ($554.84). The firm has a market cap of $718.59 million and a P/E ratio of 23.15.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

