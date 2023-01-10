Head to Head Analysis: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73% OrthoPediatrics 7.90% -5.60% -4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $390,000.00 7.54 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.13 OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 10.29 -$16.26 million $0.38 116.03

This table compares Motus GI and OrthoPediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OrthoPediatrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Motus GI and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 492.87%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Motus GI on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

