Hedera Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $45.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00072070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00064290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024518 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,733.80419 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04442546 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $46,252,419.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

