Hedron One Day Trading Volume Reaches $780,524.18 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Hedron token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $53.37 million and $780,524.18 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00446212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.01307122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.85 or 0.31516849 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.