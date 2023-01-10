Helium (HNT) Price Up 26% Over Last Week

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00011582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $274.04 million and $2.83 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded up 26% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003528 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009095 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00447445 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.01309536 BTC.
Helium Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,819,672 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.