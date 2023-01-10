Helium Reaches Market Cap of $266.04 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Helium has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00011298 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $266.04 million and $2.69 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,811,478 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
