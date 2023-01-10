HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. HEX has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion and $9.45 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003580 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00445887 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.01307586 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.40 or 0.31493891 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars.
