HI Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, HI has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $70.70 million and approximately $730,655.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02547836 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $739,853.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

