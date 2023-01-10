Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hill International Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $194.35 million, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.20. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.57 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
