Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,413 shares of company stock worth $470,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

