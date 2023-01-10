HitBTC Token 1-Day Volume Hits $675,646.63 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $675,646.63 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

