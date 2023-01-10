holoride One Day Volume Reaches $205,245.69 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $23.76 million and $205,245.69 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.05 or 0.07698994 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00033996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00064798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000258 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04891323 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,174.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.