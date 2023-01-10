Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00053130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $121.11 million and $14.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00251889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00082057 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,240,081 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

