Humanscape Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.13 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

