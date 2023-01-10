Humanscape (HUM) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

