Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRNNF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hydro One Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

