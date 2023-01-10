Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,168 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.