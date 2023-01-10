Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 52,131 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,131 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 2.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

