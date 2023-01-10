Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 116,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,291 shares of company stock worth $46,552,011 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.81, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

