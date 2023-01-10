Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 191.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises about 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.