Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

