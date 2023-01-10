Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.