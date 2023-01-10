Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 279,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

