Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 264 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MA opened at $370.97 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.59 and a 200-day moving average of $331.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.