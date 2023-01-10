Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 4,074 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PGX stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

