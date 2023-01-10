Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.3 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

