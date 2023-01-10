ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Shares Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Company Profile
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.