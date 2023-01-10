ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40 – $13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94-8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.65 – $11.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $297.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

