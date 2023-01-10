ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.65-$11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.40-$13.05 EPS.

ICON Public Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $16.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.39 and its 200-day moving average is $207.98. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $297.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICON Public by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

