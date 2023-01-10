Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. The stock traded as low as $172.50 and last traded at $194.11, with a volume of 43547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.31.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

